Exodus from Kashmir: Tourists Flee in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has prompted thousands of tourists to leave Kashmir. Authorities are working to ensure their safe return. The exodus, described as 'heartbreaking' by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has led to flight adjustments and travel reassurance amid fears and significant cancellations.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of tourists are leaving Kashmir following a terror attack in Pahalgam, with officials striving to secure their safe departure. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the exodus, acknowledging the fear driving the decision while coordinating transportation efforts with the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry.
The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, has significantly impacted the region's tourism, with cancellations reportedly nearing 80%, according to local operators. Efforts continue to clear stranded vehicles between Srinagar and Jammu, amid concerns about road stability.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has coordinated additional flights and imposed restrictions on surge pricing to support the departing tourists. Airlines like Air India and IndiGo have adjusted schedules and offered waivers for ticket rescheduling and cancellations, fostering a supportive environment for travelers affected by the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
