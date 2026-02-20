No Hike in Power Tariff Since 2023, Says Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed no increase in power tariffs in the Union Territory since December 2023. Billing in metered areas is based on actual consumption, while non-metered areas follow a flat rate as per existing norms, regulated by JKERC.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Friday that there has been no increase in power tariffs in the Union Territory since December 2023.
During an assembly session, Abdullah addressed a query from NC MLA Bashir Ahmed Veeri, confirming that electricity billing in metered areas is based strictly on recorded consumption, preventing any arbitrary charges. He further stated that in non-metered areas, billing is conducted on a flat-rate formula, in line with the previously agreed load norms.
Abdullah emphasized that any necessary tariff adjustments fall under the purview of the Jammu and Kashmir Electricity Regulatory Commission (JKERC), which adheres to established legal procedures, parameters, and rationale during tariff determination. Furthermore, he assured that transmission losses are not transferred to the consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Centre and others on plea of DMK government which proposes to provide free electricity.
States should work to open avenues for employment instead of giving free food, cycles, electricity to all: SC.
SC raps Tamil Nadu electricity board for promising free electricity to consumers irrespective of their financial status.
Ukraine's Electricity Imports: A 3% Dip Amid Weather Shifts and Ongoing Energy Conflict