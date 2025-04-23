Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite: Condemnation of Kashmir's Cowardly Terror Attack

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with Foreign Secretary David Lammy, condemned a terrorist attack in Kashmir, which left 26 dead. With global leaders and diaspora groups expressing their grief and calling for justice, the incident has raised international concern. The UK's travel advisory for Kashmir remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:11 IST
Global Leaders Unite: Condemnation of Kashmir's Cowardly Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy publicly denounced the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, describing it as a 'cowardly' act. The attack resulted in the tragic death of 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists, including two foreigners and two locals.

Social media became a platform for global outrage, with leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who swiftly returned from Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity. The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, reinforced that the attacks would not weaken the Commonwealth Charter's values.

Despite these developments, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office maintains its advisory against travel to the Jammu and Kashmir region. Meanwhile, diaspora organizations like the Friends of India Society International UK demand swift justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025