Global Leaders Unite: Condemnation of Kashmir's Cowardly Terror Attack

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy publicly denounced the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, describing it as a 'cowardly' act. The attack resulted in the tragic death of 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists, including two foreigners and two locals.

Social media became a platform for global outrage, with leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who swiftly returned from Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity. The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, reinforced that the attacks would not weaken the Commonwealth Charter's values.

Despite these developments, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office maintains its advisory against travel to the Jammu and Kashmir region. Meanwhile, diaspora organizations like the Friends of India Society International UK demand swift justice for the victims.

