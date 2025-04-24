India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian government made waves on Wednesday by suspending the Indus Water Treaty in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta underscored the decision, emphasizing that 'bloodshed and water cannot coexist,' marking a severe pivot in Indo-Pakistan relations.

In a series of decisive actions, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) announced several measures, including declaring military advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as persona non grata. These individuals have been given one week to exit India while India plans reciprocal diplomatic reductions in Pakistan.

Further actions involve closing the Attari border post and suspending Pakistani travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. The ISC described these actions as essential until Pakistan halts support for cross-border terrorism. These sanctions follow a tragic attack in Pahalgam, the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama event.

