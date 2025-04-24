Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Story of Officer Manish Ranjan

Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan was tragically killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He had planned a pilgrimage with his parents. The attack, which took 26 lives, has been condemned by leaders, with calls for justice against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan was among the 26 victims of a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Ranjan, a dedicated officer posted in Hyderabad, had intended to take his parents to the Vaishno Devi shrine following his vacation.

Friends and family gathered at the Ranchi airport to receive Ranjan's mortal remains, recounting his plans and mourning the loss. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta remembered him as a meritorious student, while Aditya Sharma criticized the attackers, stating that the horrific incident underlines the senseless violence perpetrated by those claiming religious motives.

Leaders, including Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, paid their respects at the airport, condemning the attack. Marandi vowed that the government would seek justice for the victims and hold the masterminds accountable for their actions, emphasizing that such acts against innocents are unpardonable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

