Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Loss of Shubham Dwivedi

Shubham Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. His funeral, attended by state officials and thousands of mourners, was held with full state honours. The attack targeted civilians, specifically Hindus, and has been one of the most brutal in recent years in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:33 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Loss of Shubham Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber event that has sparked nationwide grief, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was laid to rest with full state honours after falling victim to a terrorist attack in the picturesque region of Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The funeral, held in his native village, saw a massive turnout, including Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers and senior officials, who paid their respects to the bereaved family. A guard of honour was bestowed upon Shubham, whose tragic death has left his community in shock.

Eyewitness accounts from the scene reveal the attack was a targeted act against the Hindu community, raising concerns over the safety of civilians in the area. Shubham's family, who were on a vacation in Kashmir, has expressed their grief and devastation over the loss of their sole son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025