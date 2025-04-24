Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Loss of Shubham Dwivedi
Shubham Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. His funeral, attended by state officials and thousands of mourners, was held with full state honours. The attack targeted civilians, specifically Hindus, and has been one of the most brutal in recent years in Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
In a somber event that has sparked nationwide grief, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was laid to rest with full state honours after falling victim to a terrorist attack in the picturesque region of Pahalgam, Kashmir.
The funeral, held in his native village, saw a massive turnout, including Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers and senior officials, who paid their respects to the bereaved family. A guard of honour was bestowed upon Shubham, whose tragic death has left his community in shock.
Eyewitness accounts from the scene reveal the attack was a targeted act against the Hindu community, raising concerns over the safety of civilians in the area. Shubham's family, who were on a vacation in Kashmir, has expressed their grief and devastation over the loss of their sole son.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Solemn Farewell: Global Gathering for Pope Francis' Funeral
Taiwan Navigates Diplomatic Tightrope Amid Pope Francis' Funeral
Taiwan's Diplomatic Tribute: Sending Envoys to Pope Francis' Funeral
Trump Heads to Rome for Historic Pope's Funeral
Tensions Surface as Israel Opts for Low-Level Representation at Pope Francis' Funeral