Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Loss of Shubham Dwivedi

In a somber event that has sparked nationwide grief, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was laid to rest with full state honours after falling victim to a terrorist attack in the picturesque region of Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The funeral, held in his native village, saw a massive turnout, including Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers and senior officials, who paid their respects to the bereaved family. A guard of honour was bestowed upon Shubham, whose tragic death has left his community in shock.

Eyewitness accounts from the scene reveal the attack was a targeted act against the Hindu community, raising concerns over the safety of civilians in the area. Shubham's family, who were on a vacation in Kashmir, has expressed their grief and devastation over the loss of their sole son.

