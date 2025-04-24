Left Menu

China and Kenya Unite Against Hegemonic Tactics

China and Kenya have jointly declared their opposition to 'new hegemonic tactics,' which include illegal unilateral sanctions, tariff barriers, and technological blockades. This stance was announced following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing.

Updated: 24-04-2025 11:34 IST
In a bold joint statement, China and Kenya have expressed firm opposition to what they describe as 'new hegemonic tactics.' These tactics, according to the statement, comprise illegal unilateral sanctions, tariff barriers, and technological blockades.

This declaration followed a meeting in Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday. During their discussions, the two leaders emphasized the significance of fostering a fair and equitable global economic policy.

The joint statement underlines the growing collaboration between the two nations, aiming to combat policies they perceive as threats to international cooperation and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

