A Father's Farewell: Community Unites in Grief

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district as nine-year-old Tanuj Kumar Satpathy mourned his father Prashant, killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. The community rallied around, sharing grief and support.

Relatives and political figures, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, joined the family procession to the crematorium. Prashant's wife, Priya Darshini, was inconsolable, collapsing in anguish at the sight of her husband's body.

Amidst solemn chants of 'Jai Hind' and 'Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe', Tanuj lit the funeral pyre, marking a poignant moment for the village. The Odisha state government announced assistance, ensuring financial aid and educational provisions for the bereaved family.

