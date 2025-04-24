Left Menu

A Father's Farewell: Community Unites in Grief

In Balasore district, Odisha, nine-year-old Tanuj Kumar Satpathy lit his father Prashant's funeral pyre after he was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. Community members, including political leaders, supported the grieving family. The state pledged financial aid and educational support for the family's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:15 IST
A Father's Farewell: Community Unites in Grief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district as nine-year-old Tanuj Kumar Satpathy mourned his father Prashant, killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. The community rallied around, sharing grief and support.

Relatives and political figures, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, joined the family procession to the crematorium. Prashant's wife, Priya Darshini, was inconsolable, collapsing in anguish at the sight of her husband's body.

Amidst solemn chants of 'Jai Hind' and 'Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe', Tanuj lit the funeral pyre, marking a poignant moment for the village. The Odisha state government announced assistance, ensuring financial aid and educational provisions for the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025