Mayawati Demands Accountability After Pahalgam Tragedy

BSP chief Mayawati has strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a ''highly gruesome'' massacre. She questioned the security arrangements at this key tourist location, describing the attack as deeply shocking and distressing.

The attack, which left 26 tourists dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was labelled as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Mayawati highlighted public outrage, demanding the BJP-led Centre take responsibility for the security breach and ensure accountability.

Emphasizing the focus on national security, Mayawati urged the government to implement decisive actions to restore public trust and prevent further such incidents, rather than engaging in political blame games.

(With inputs from agencies.)