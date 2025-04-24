Mayawati Demands Accountability After Pahalgam Tragedy
Mayawati, BSP chief, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead, criticizing security lapses at the key location. She urged the BJP-led Centre for accountability and decisive action, focusing on national security over political disputes, to prevent future tragedies.
- Country:
- India
BSP chief Mayawati has strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a ''highly gruesome'' massacre. She questioned the security arrangements at this key tourist location, describing the attack as deeply shocking and distressing.
The attack, which left 26 tourists dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was labelled as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Mayawati highlighted public outrage, demanding the BJP-led Centre take responsibility for the security breach and ensure accountability.
Emphasizing the focus on national security, Mayawati urged the government to implement decisive actions to restore public trust and prevent further such incidents, rather than engaging in political blame games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- Pahalgam
- tourists
- terror attack
- security breach
- Kashmir
- accountability
- BSP
- Anantnag
- India
ALSO READ
New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: A Debate Ignites Over Waqf Act and Unemployment
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly
Debate Erupts as Union Minister Visits Kashmir Amid Political Tensions