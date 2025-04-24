Left Menu

Mayawati Demands Accountability After Pahalgam Tragedy

Mayawati, BSP chief, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead, criticizing security lapses at the key location. She urged the BJP-led Centre for accountability and decisive action, focusing on national security over political disputes, to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:47 IST
Mayawati Demands Accountability After Pahalgam Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a ''highly gruesome'' massacre. She questioned the security arrangements at this key tourist location, describing the attack as deeply shocking and distressing.

The attack, which left 26 tourists dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was labelled as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Mayawati highlighted public outrage, demanding the BJP-led Centre take responsibility for the security breach and ensure accountability.

Emphasizing the focus on national security, Mayawati urged the government to implement decisive actions to restore public trust and prevent further such incidents, rather than engaging in political blame games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025