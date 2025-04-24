Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Key Elements of Trump's Election Order

A federal judge has blocked parts of an executive order by President Trump that aimed to change U.S. election rules. The order was considered by some to possibly disenfranchise voters. While halting parts of the order, the judge did not prevent a provision regarding mail-in ballots after election day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:44 IST
In a significant legal decision, a federal judge halted key elements of President Donald Trump's executive order designed to impose new rules on U.S. elections. This decision comes amidst Democratic and other groups' concerns about potential voter disenfranchisement.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly specifically blocked parts of the order mandating federal election officials to verify the citizenship status of people registering to vote. However, the judge did not extend the blockage to provisions that aimed to stop states from counting mail-in ballots received after election day.

The ruling reflects ongoing legal and political battles over voting rights and election integrity, with various stakeholders closely monitoring their implications ahead of future elections.

