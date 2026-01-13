Left Menu

TMC's Fight for Voter Rights: Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of disenfranchising voters in West Bengal. Speaking at a rally, he highlighted discrepancies in the electoral rolls and criticized unfulfilled BJP promises. He urged Cooch Behar residents to support TMC in upcoming assembly elections to safeguard their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:37 IST
TMC's Fight for Voter Rights: Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has made serious allegations against the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission, accusing them of removing voters from electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision process in West Bengal. During a rally, Banerjee presented ten individuals declared dead in the draft rolls, challenging the legitimacy of the omissions.

Banerjee claimed approximately 3.5 lakh people in the Cooch Behar district received notices over electoral discrepancies. Adding a grim note, he mentioned that around 78 people died as a direct consequence of anxieties related to the revision process. He further criticized BJP for not fulfilling promises made since 2014, including several development projects in Cooch Behar.

The TMC leader strongly urged Cooch Behar residents to vote for TMC candidates in the upcoming assembly elections, positioning the contest as a fight between the people of Bengal and the BJP. Banerjee reiterated the TMC's commitment to forming the government for a consecutive fourth term in West Bengal, asserting a victory for people's rights.

TRENDING

1
UK Leads Historic Crackdown on Illegal Workers

UK Leads Historic Crackdown on Illegal Workers

 United Kingdom
2
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Himachal's Natural Farming Push

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Himachal's Natural Farming Push

 India
3
Nigeria's Green Finance Gamble: A Bold $2 Billion Climate Fund Initiative

Nigeria's Green Finance Gamble: A Bold $2 Billion Climate Fund Initiative

 Global
4
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Call for Smartphone Caution and Road Safety

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Call for Smartphone Caution and Road Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026