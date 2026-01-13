TMC's Fight for Voter Rights: Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has made serious allegations against the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission, accusing them of removing voters from electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision process in West Bengal. During a rally, Banerjee presented ten individuals declared dead in the draft rolls, challenging the legitimacy of the omissions.

Banerjee claimed approximately 3.5 lakh people in the Cooch Behar district received notices over electoral discrepancies. Adding a grim note, he mentioned that around 78 people died as a direct consequence of anxieties related to the revision process. He further criticized BJP for not fulfilling promises made since 2014, including several development projects in Cooch Behar.

The TMC leader strongly urged Cooch Behar residents to vote for TMC candidates in the upcoming assembly elections, positioning the contest as a fight between the people of Bengal and the BJP. Banerjee reiterated the TMC's commitment to forming the government for a consecutive fourth term in West Bengal, asserting a victory for people's rights.