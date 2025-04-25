Trump Targets ActBlue: A Political Power Play Unfolds
President Trump has instructed the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s primary fundraising platform, claiming it abets illegal donations. This decision has drawn criticism from Democrats, who view it as a misuse of power to suppress political opposition, while Republicans support the investigation.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold political maneuver, President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into ActBlue, the cutting-edge fundraising platform favored by Democrats. Announced via an executive order, Attorney General Pam Bondi has been tasked to probe alleged illegal contributions processed by the platform.
The directive, met with instant backlash from Democratic leaders, marks another chapter in the administration's history of leveraging governmental power against political adversaries. ActBlue, decrying the move as an oppressive action, vowed to sustain its operations unimpeded, serving millions of grassroots donors.
While Republicans, including RNC Chair Michael Whatley, praised the exploration into what they term the 'Dark Money' machinery, prominent Democrats like DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene slammed the executive order, accusing Trump of attempting to stifle democratic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
