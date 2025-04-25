Dollar Turbulence Amid Trade Tensions and Federal Reserve Dilemmas

The U.S. dollar experienced a volatile week as investors struggled with mixed signals on trade and Federal Reserve policies. President Trump's unpredictable announcements on trade deals and central bank interference left traders navigating a turbulent economic landscape.

After an initial downfall following threats to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, President Trump's denial led to a temporary dollar surge. However, lack of real progress in trade talks with China caused renewed declines. Meanwhile, early discussions with South Korea and Japan showed promise in crafting future trade packages.

Analysts suggest that progress in tariff negotiations could stabilize market sentiments, potentially benefiting the dollar. However, challenges remain, especially with China. Economic indicators, like Japan's inflation data, also influence forecasts. As global dynamics evolve, the dollar's course appears uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)