Farewell to a Transformative Pontiff: Remembering Pope Francis

Tens of thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. Visitors formed long queues, slowly filing past his open-top coffin on the basilica's central altar, recalling his efforts to reform the church and embrace modernization.

Pope Francis, known for his amiable nature and aspirations to humanize the church, faced challenges during his 12-year papacy. As the first South American pope, he sought to address longstanding issues and implement change despite opposition from conservative factions.

Rome is preparing for his funeral, with extensive security measures in place for the arrival of dignitaries like U.S. President Donald Trump. The funeral procession will pass through Rome, culminating at St. Mary Major, where Francis chose to be interred with a simple Latin inscription commemorating his legacy.

