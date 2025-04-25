Upholding Unity: Left Parties Denounce Harassment of Kashmiri Students Post Pahalgam Attack

Left parties have raised alarm over reports of Kashmiri students facing threats and harassment nationwide after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emphasizes that such actions only serve terrorists' agendas, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation condemns them as 'despicable acts fueled by hatred.'

Authorities are urged to act decisively against divisive elements exploiting the situation, with concern over social media's role in spreading anti-Kashmiri sentiment.

