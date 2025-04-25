World Leaders Gather to Honor Pope Francis
Numerous global leaders have confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis's funeral in Saint Peter's Square. The event will see a gathering of presidents, prime ministers, and royalty from continents across the globe, with prominent figures such as Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and King Felipe of Spain expected to attend.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:46 IST
Global leaders are set to converge this Saturday for Pope Francis's funeral at Saint Peter's Square. The gathering promises to be a momentous occasion with high-level representatives from numerous countries.
Among those confirming attendance are political heavyweights and royals, including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe of Spain, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy.
This solemn event will witness the convergence of leaders from diverse nations, highlighting the global impact and influence of Pope Francis during his tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
