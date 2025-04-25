World Leaders Gather to Honor Pope Francis

Global leaders are set to converge this Saturday for Pope Francis's funeral at Saint Peter's Square. The gathering promises to be a momentous occasion with high-level representatives from numerous countries.

Among those confirming attendance are political heavyweights and royals, including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe of Spain, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy.

This solemn event will witness the convergence of leaders from diverse nations, highlighting the global impact and influence of Pope Francis during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)