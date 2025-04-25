Raja Iqbal Singh's Mayoral Win Spurs Delhi's 'Triple-Engine' Governance

Raja Iqbal Singh has been elected as the mayor of Delhi, a move anticipated to expedite the region's development through a coordinated BJP governance at the Centre, Delhi government, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), according to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Singh's triumph over Congress's Mandeep Singh fortified BJP's control, with Jai Bhagwan Yadav also securing the position of deputy mayor unopposed, following Ariba Khan's withdrawal. In light of the BJP's expanded governance, Chief Minister Gupta expressed optimism about Delhi's imminent progress.

The Aam Aadmi Party, having boycotted the elections, issued a strong caution against any potential BJP failings to deliver on its promises, highlighting the current political alignment as an opportunity for the BJP to demonstrate concrete results swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)