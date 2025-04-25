India Stands United: A Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has been denounced as a 'shame to humanity' by Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan. She indicated that the attackers, allegedly supported by Pakistan, will face consequences memorable for generations. Jahan asserted the lack of space in Islam for such violence and expressed hope for a strong governmental response.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal extended condolences to victims and reiterated a firm stance against terrorism. Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Goyal highlighted the unyielding national resolve to combat cross-border terrorism. He assured that the perpetrators and their backers would be identified and punished, reminding citizens of India's resilience post-26/11 and Pulwama.

Following the Tuesday attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, Indian military and political leaders engaged in strategic meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, deciding to hold the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance as part of broader countermeasures. Visa policies for Pakistani citizens were also revised to intensify pressure on Pakistan to cease support for terrorism.

