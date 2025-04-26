Left Menu

Karnataka CM Calls for Security Reforms Amid Pahalgam Attack Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced opposition to war with Pakistan, urging improved security measures following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. He emphasized strengthening security in Kashmir and the repatriation of Pakistani nationals in Karnataka. The move drew criticism from BJP, emphasizing national unity and decisive government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:49 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on Saturday his opposition to war with Pakistan and pointed out the security lapses involved in the incident that resulted in 26 fatalities. Siddaramaiah emphasized enhancing security in the Kashmir valley to sustain peace.

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," the Chief Minister stated, urging further government action to repatriate Pakistani nationals residing in Karnataka.

His comments were met with sharp criticism from the BJP. Karnataka Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of not understanding the gravity of his statements, asserting that the attack by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists challenges India's sovereignty and demands a united national response. The government convened an all-party meeting, and has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan as a strong countermeasure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

