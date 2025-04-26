Left Menu

Evolving Dynamics: Rahul Gandhi on the Shift in Global Democratic Politics

Rahul Gandhi addressed the Bharat Summit 2025, highlighting the global transformation in democratic politics. He emphasized how strategies effective a decade ago are obsolete now and noted the increasing aggression in political discourse. Gandhi reflected on the need for a new political approach and acknowledged the Bharat Jodo Yatra insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking address at the Bharat Summit 2025, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the landscape of democratic politics has undergone a fundamental shift globally. He pointed out that tactics and principles effective just a decade ago no longer apply in today's political climate.

Gandhi emphasized that the current political environment is more aggressive, aiming to suppress opposition voices and undermine media integrity. His insights were drawn from experiences during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', where he witnessed firsthand the growing disconnect between politicians and the public.

The Leader of Opposition reflected on the need for political adaptation and innovation, suggesting that traditional political figures must evolve alongside these changes. He also took a moment to thank summit delegates for their support in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which had impacted his schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

