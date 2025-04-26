Evolving Dynamics: Rahul Gandhi on the Shift in Global Democratic Politics

In a striking address at the Bharat Summit 2025, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the landscape of democratic politics has undergone a fundamental shift globally. He pointed out that tactics and principles effective just a decade ago no longer apply in today's political climate.

Gandhi emphasized that the current political environment is more aggressive, aiming to suppress opposition voices and undermine media integrity. His insights were drawn from experiences during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', where he witnessed firsthand the growing disconnect between politicians and the public.

The Leader of Opposition reflected on the need for political adaptation and innovation, suggesting that traditional political figures must evolve alongside these changes. He also took a moment to thank summit delegates for their support in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which had impacted his schedule.

