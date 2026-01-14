Global Politics: Key Diplomatic Events of January 2024

As global leaders converge for pivotal engagements, this January offers a diverse array of diplomatic events worldwide. Leaders from Denmark, the Faeroe Islands, and Greenland are set to discuss security and foreign policy, while Turkish and Greek ministers hold important talks on regional alliances.

In a packed diplomatic calendar, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni embarks on a series of international visits, engaging with counterparts in Oman, Japan, and South Korea. The participation of Greenland's actors in Nordic and international forums underscores Arctic security as a theme, while various economic summits promise insights into global matters.

Significant elections are also slated across the globe, from Portugal's presidential election to Uganda's assembly and presidency elections. The agenda marks critical moments, including the remembrance of Egypt's revolution anniversary and Thailand's elections. These underscore a globally thriving democracy landscape accompanied by key environmental and financial discussions in forums like the Davos World Economic Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)