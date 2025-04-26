Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Zero Tolerance For Administrative Laxity

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has warned officials against lapses in implementing government programs. During a review meeting, he stressed strict adherence to the 100-day program and mentioned potential action against lax officials. He also faced protests demanding farm loan waivers and planned to meet accident victims' families.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a stern warning to officials lagging in executing government programs, emphasizing that negligence will not be tolerated.

In a meeting held in Parbhani, Pawar highlighted anomalies in program implementation across the state and insisted on the meticulous execution of the chief minister's 100-day initiative.

Despite facing protests over farm loan waivers, Pawar reiterated his commitment to strict governance and is set to meet families affected by a recent Nanded district accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

