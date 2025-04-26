Ajit Pawar's Zero Tolerance For Administrative Laxity

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a stern warning to officials lagging in executing government programs, emphasizing that negligence will not be tolerated.

In a meeting held in Parbhani, Pawar highlighted anomalies in program implementation across the state and insisted on the meticulous execution of the chief minister's 100-day initiative.

Despite facing protests over farm loan waivers, Pawar reiterated his commitment to strict governance and is set to meet families affected by a recent Nanded district accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)