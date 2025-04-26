Left Menu

World News Highlights: From Elections to Explosions

Current world news includes young Canadians' support for Conservatives, Iran-U.S. nuclear talks, Uganda's end to Ebola outbreak, Pope Francis' farewell, a crackdown in Turkey, Virginia Giuffre's suicide, Trump-Zelenskiy meeting for Ukraine peace, Hamas truce talks, a port explosion in Iran, and Trump-von der Leyen future meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid global headlines, young Canadians show unexpected support for the Conservatives, while Iran and the U.S. resume nuclear discussions. Uganda declares the end of an Ebola outbreak, marking a public health triumph.

International leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis, as Turkey intensifies its crackdown on opposition figures, detaining 47 municipal members. Tragic news emerges as Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Jeffrey Epstein accuser, passes away.

In Vatican discussions, Trump and Zelenskiy address Ukraine peace efforts. Meanwhile, negotiations between Hamas and mediators in Cairo aim for a Gaza truce, and an explosion in Iran's Bandar Abbas port results in 281 injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

