Security Concerns Resurface in Jammu & Kashmir Amidst Terror Attacks

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Umang Singhar, Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, has voiced alarm over the persisting threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the necessity of bolstering the intelligence network to counteract these dangers effectively.

After visiting the family of Sushil Nathaniel, a victim of the attack, Singhar stressed that the incident signifies ongoing security challenges in the region despite past measures such as the abrogation of Article 370. He remarked on the dissonance between perceived peace and underlying threats.

At a recent event under the Congress' 'Save the Constitution Campaign,' Singhar critiqued what he views as the BJP's infringement on citizens' rights. He advocated for a caste-based census, extended reservation limits, and legal assurances for the minimum support price on crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)