Firecrackers Mistaken for Explosives at BJP Leader's Residence

Three individuals were arrested after a commotion involving firecrackers near the residence of BJP leader Sobha Surendran in Ayyanthole. Initially suspected to be explosives, police confirmed they were merely firecrackers, quelling initial fears.

The Thrissur Town West Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act for negligent use of fireworks. The accused, local youths celebrating Easter, will be released on station bail. Despite the explanation, Surendran, a BJP vice-president, insists on a targeted attack.

Surendran has raised questions about the timing and circumstances, urging a detailed probe. The BJP echoes her call for immediate action, though earlier reports cited unidentified individuals on motorcycles fleeing the scene.

