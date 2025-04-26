Left Menu

Firecrackers Mistaken for Explosives at BJP Leader's Residence

Three individuals were apprehended for using firecrackers near BJP leader Sobha Surendran's home, sparking controversy. Although originally perceived as explosives, police clarified the misunderstanding. Surendran alleges a targeted attack, demanding thorough investigation due to alleged unusual circumstances around the incident.

Updated: 26-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:38 IST
Three individuals were arrested after a commotion involving firecrackers near the residence of BJP leader Sobha Surendran in Ayyanthole. Initially suspected to be explosives, police confirmed they were merely firecrackers, quelling initial fears.

The Thrissur Town West Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act for negligent use of fireworks. The accused, local youths celebrating Easter, will be released on station bail. Despite the explanation, Surendran, a BJP vice-president, insists on a targeted attack.

Surendran has raised questions about the timing and circumstances, urging a detailed probe. The BJP echoes her call for immediate action, though earlier reports cited unidentified individuals on motorcycles fleeing the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

