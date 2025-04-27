Left Menu

Aiyar Questions Nationhood and Partition Legacy

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar reflects on India's unresolved Partition questions during a book release event. He questions if Muslims in India feel accepted and cherished, tying these issues to historical narratives and the Pahalgam tragedy. Aiyar emphasizes the need for a composite national identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:14 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar recently raised poignant questions about India's Partition legacy during a book launch event. Reflecting on the tragic Pahalgam attack, he pondered whether unresolved questions from the Partition era persist today, influencing the nation's identity and social fabric.

Addressing the audience, Aiyar explored the historical challenges that confronted leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, and Jinnah. He highlighted the persistent question of whether Muslims in India feel accepted and acknowledged within the country. Aiyar underscored the complexities of identity and the need for inclusivity.

Aiyar also touched upon the 1971 partition, which reshaped Pakistan's narrative, emphasizing the importance of a multidimensional approach to identity. He urged reflection on whether India's identity today should solely revolve around a singular religious dimension or embrace a more composite national ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

