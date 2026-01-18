Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Policies at Congress Training Camp

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand to criticize BJP policies. He highlighted issues like failed promises on farmer income, the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, and MGNREGA. Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP of neglecting state interests, leading to increased debt and crime in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Policies at Congress Training Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the Congress party, voiced sharp criticism against the BJP administration during a training camp for party district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand on January 21.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also made serious accusations against the government, focusing on failed promises such as doubling farmers' income and implementing the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, and challenges with the MGNREGA scheme.

Hooda further addressed issues like unemployment, crime, and lack of development in Haryana under BJP's rule, claiming the state's infrastructure has suffered while debt has skyrocketed.

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026