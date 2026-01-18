Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Policies at Congress Training Camp

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the Congress party, voiced sharp criticism against the BJP administration during a training camp for party district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand on January 21.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also made serious accusations against the government, focusing on failed promises such as doubling farmers' income and implementing the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, and challenges with the MGNREGA scheme.

Hooda further addressed issues like unemployment, crime, and lack of development in Haryana under BJP's rule, claiming the state's infrastructure has suffered while debt has skyrocketed.