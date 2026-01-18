Rahul Gandhi to Grace Mega Panchayat in Kochi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend a 'maha panchayat' in Kochi, Kerala on Monday to celebrate Congress members elected to local bodies. The event, organized by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), is expected to draw over 15,000 Congress representatives.

Arrivals at the venue will commence at 11 am, with the 'maha panchayat' being held at Marine Drive. Rahul Gandhi will land at Nedumbassery airport at 12.45 pm and will initially visit the home of renowned writer M Leelavathi before making his way to the conference venue by 2 pm.

Post-event, Rahul Gandhi will depart by an evening flight. Vehicles for attendees from various districts have designated parking areas, and Metro lines are in place to facilitate their transportation to the venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)