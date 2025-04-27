Left Menu

Indian Navy's Precision Strikes Showcase Combat Readiness

Indian naval warships have successfully conducted multiple anti-ship firings, demonstrating their readiness for long-range precision strikes. This exercise underscores the Indian Navy's capability and preparedness in safeguarding the country's maritime interests amid rising tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:35 IST
The Indian Navy has showcased its formidable combat readiness through successful anti-ship firing exercises, as confirmed by officials on Sunday. This demonstration of naval proficiency comes at a time of increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Officials stated that Indian Navy ships executed multiple successful anti-ship firings, reaffirming the readiness of their platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strikes.

This validation of naval capabilities highlights the Indian Navy's assurance of being combat-ready and credible, prepared to protect the nation's maritime interests at any time and by any means necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

