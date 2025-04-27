Indian Navy's Precision Strikes Showcase Combat Readiness

The Indian Navy has showcased its formidable combat readiness through successful anti-ship firing exercises, as confirmed by officials on Sunday. This demonstration of naval proficiency comes at a time of increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Officials stated that Indian Navy ships executed multiple successful anti-ship firings, reaffirming the readiness of their platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strikes.

This validation of naval capabilities highlights the Indian Navy's assurance of being combat-ready and credible, prepared to protect the nation's maritime interests at any time and by any means necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)