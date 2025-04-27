Honoring Bravery: Call for Maharashtra to Award 'Nagrik Shaurya'

Supriya Sule, an NCP(SP) leader, has implored the Maharashtra government to acknowledge the families of six individuals from the state who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Sule recommended that these families be honored with the 'Nagrik Shaurya' award on Maharashtra Day, observed on May 1, and advocated for securing government jobs for one representative from each affected family.

Addressing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she emphasized the extraordinary courage displayed by these families and expressed hope for a prompt decision from the state government.

