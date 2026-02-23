Manipuri Film 'Boong' Shines at BAFTA Awards
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the triumphant victory of Manipuri film 'Boong' at the BAFTA Awards, emphasizing its importance for the northeastern region and Indian cinema. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, clinched the Best Children's & Family Film award, showcasing India's creative prowess against international contenders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the win of Manipuri film 'Boong' at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, calling it a significant achievement for the northeastern state and Indian cinema as a whole.
The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, was awarded Best Children's & Family Film in a ceremony held on Sunday evening in London. This triumph not only highlights the creative talent within India but also puts a spotlight on the burgeoning film industry in Manipur.
Starring Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam, 'Boong' managed to surpass international films like 'Lilo and Stitch,' 'Arco,' and 'Zootropolis 2,' proving its global appeal and artistic excellence.
