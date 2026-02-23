Left Menu

Manipuri Film 'Boong' Shines at BAFTA Awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the triumphant victory of Manipuri film 'Boong' at the BAFTA Awards, emphasizing its importance for the northeastern region and Indian cinema. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, clinched the Best Children's & Family Film award, showcasing India's creative prowess against international contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:11 IST
Manipuri Film 'Boong' Shines at BAFTA Awards
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the win of Manipuri film 'Boong' at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, calling it a significant achievement for the northeastern state and Indian cinema as a whole.

The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, was awarded Best Children's & Family Film in a ceremony held on Sunday evening in London. This triumph not only highlights the creative talent within India but also puts a spotlight on the burgeoning film industry in Manipur.

Starring Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam, 'Boong' managed to surpass international films like 'Lilo and Stitch,' 'Arco,' and 'Zootropolis 2,' proving its global appeal and artistic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

 Global
2
TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

 India
3
Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: R...

 India
4
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026