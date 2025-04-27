Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung: From Child Labourer to Presidential Front-runner

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:30 IST
Lee Jae-myung, once a child laborer in a chemical factory, is now the Democratic Party's frontrunner in South Korea's snap presidential election. From overcoming personal and political adversities, Lee's journey has been marked by legal battles and a focus on economic equality.

Navigating through a maze of political crises, including the controversial impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee emerged as a significant political force. His term as governor was noted for robust COVID-19 measures, which bolstered his popularity amid scandals impacting his candidacy.

Should he win the presidency, Lee tasks himself with healing a polarized political landscape while navigating crucial diplomatic relationships. As Lee adjusts his policies to appeal to business interests, he gears up to tackle both domestic economic challenges and international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

