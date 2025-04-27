Tragedy Strikes Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Festival

In a shocking turn of events, a community festival in Vancouver transformed into a scene of tragedy on Saturday evening. A 30-year-old Vancouver man drove through a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, leaving at least nine dead and several injured. Police have confirmed the suspect is known to them and was captured by festival-goers.

According to witnesses, the black SUV plowed through the gathering near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, although officials are confident this was not an act of terrorism. The incident occurred amidst a celebration of Filipino culture, honoring the nation's hero, Datu Lapu-Lapu.

The calamity drew responses from Canadian leaders, with Prime Minister Mark Carney expressing devastation. The cultural celebration, marked by live performances and traditional displays, was meant to foster community spirit. However, the incident cast a shadow, as attendees and officials alike mourned the senseless loss and vowed to remain resilient.

(With inputs from agencies.)