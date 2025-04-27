Left Menu

Alleged Pro-Pakistan Slogans Spark Investigation After RJD March

Authorities in Bihar have launched an investigation into claims of pro-Pakistan slogans being chanted during an RJD candlelight march. The incident, linked to opposition against the Pahalgam terror attack, was captured in a viral video. RJD representatives claim it was an error made by some participants.

Bihar police have begun an investigation following claims of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at an RJD-organized candlelight march in Lakhisarai, which was held to oppose the Pahalgam terror attack.

The accusations emerged after a video of the march went viral on social media, showing participants allegedly chanting slogans supporting Pakistan.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar confirmed the investigation and stated that if the video is authenticated, strict measures will be taken. RJD's district president called the incident a mistake by some party members.

