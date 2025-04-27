Alleged Pro-Pakistan Slogans Spark Investigation After RJD March
Authorities in Bihar have launched an investigation into claims of pro-Pakistan slogans being chanted during an RJD candlelight march. The incident, linked to opposition against the Pahalgam terror attack, was captured in a viral video. RJD representatives claim it was an error made by some participants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhisarai | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar police have begun an investigation following claims of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at an RJD-organized candlelight march in Lakhisarai, which was held to oppose the Pahalgam terror attack.
The accusations emerged after a video of the march went viral on social media, showing participants allegedly chanting slogans supporting Pakistan.
Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar confirmed the investigation and stated that if the video is authenticated, strict measures will be taken. RJD's district president called the incident a mistake by some party members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- investigation
- RJD
- Pahalgam
- terror attack
- Lakhisarai
- pro-Pakistan
- slogans
- viral video
- RJD march
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2008 Mumbai terror attacks a turning point in India-Pakistan ties due to strong public sentiment: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
Goa CM Condemns Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack
International Outcry Over Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam
J-K CM Omar expresses shock over Pahalgam terror attack, calls perpetrators 'animals'
Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack on Tourists