Alleged Pro-Pakistan Slogans Spark Investigation After RJD March

Bihar police have begun an investigation following claims of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at an RJD-organized candlelight march in Lakhisarai, which was held to oppose the Pahalgam terror attack.

The accusations emerged after a video of the march went viral on social media, showing participants allegedly chanting slogans supporting Pakistan.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar confirmed the investigation and stated that if the video is authenticated, strict measures will be taken. RJD's district president called the incident a mistake by some party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)