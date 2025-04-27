U.S. and China: Unspoken Trade Tensions Amid Financial Talks

At last week's International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged with Chinese officials, steering clear of the contentious issue of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Despite President Trump's assertions of ongoing dialogue with China, there has been no confirmation from Beijing, which continues to deny such discussions have happened.

Interviewed on ABC's "This Week," Bessent commented on his interactions, noting they centered on financial stability and economic warnings rather than the trade dispute, and expressed his uncertainty about any direct communication between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)