Left Menu

U.S. and China: Unspoken Trade Tensions Amid Financial Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently met with Chinese officials at the IMF meetings in Washington, avoiding discussions on President Trump's tariffs. Despite Trump's claims of ongoing talks, China disputes this assertion. Bessent focused on financial stability and economic warnings, remaining uncertain about direct communication between Trump and Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:03 IST
U.S. and China: Unspoken Trade Tensions Amid Financial Talks
  • Country:
  • United States

At last week's International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged with Chinese officials, steering clear of the contentious issue of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Despite President Trump's assertions of ongoing dialogue with China, there has been no confirmation from Beijing, which continues to deny such discussions have happened.

Interviewed on ABC's "This Week," Bessent commented on his interactions, noting they centered on financial stability and economic warnings rather than the trade dispute, and expressed his uncertainty about any direct communication between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025