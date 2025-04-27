Unity in the Arctic: Greenland and Denmark Strengthen Ties Amid U.S. Interest

In a response to potential geopolitical shifts, Greenland and Denmark have resolved to fortify their alliance after President Trump showed interest in acquiring the Arctic island. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen's visit to the Danish capital highlighted their unified stance.

Both nations' leaders stressed the importance of Greenlanders determining their own future, rejecting any notion of the United States annexing the island. Simultaneously, they remain open to partnerships with the U.S., provided mutual respect is maintained.

Denmark plans to boost its investment in Greenland, assisting the territory as it gains more control over domestic matters. The two countries also agreed on enhancing defense collaboration in the Arctic, underscored by the Danish King's upcoming visit to Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)