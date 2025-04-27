Left Menu

Unity in Grief: Sikkim Stands Against Terrorism

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight march at MG Marg to express solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sikkim's Chief Minister, Tamang, affirmed support for the national fight against terrorism, pledging unity and sacrifice if required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:10 IST
Unity in Grief: Sikkim Stands Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant display of unity, hundreds of residents from diverse backgrounds participated in a candlelight march at MG Marg, paying tribute to victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Tamang, addressed the gathering, affirming the state's unwavering support for the country's fight against terrorism. 'We stand hand in hand with the people of the country in this time of distress,' he stated.

Highlighting the program's significance, Tamang emphasized Sikkim's commitment to national solidarity, stating that the state would make any sacrifice necessary, should the situation demand it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025