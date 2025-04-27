Unity in Grief: Sikkim Stands Against Terrorism
Hundreds gathered for a candlelight march at MG Marg to express solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sikkim's Chief Minister, Tamang, affirmed support for the national fight against terrorism, pledging unity and sacrifice if required.
In a poignant display of unity, hundreds of residents from diverse backgrounds participated in a candlelight march at MG Marg, paying tribute to victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Tamang, addressed the gathering, affirming the state's unwavering support for the country's fight against terrorism. 'We stand hand in hand with the people of the country in this time of distress,' he stated.
Highlighting the program's significance, Tamang emphasized Sikkim's commitment to national solidarity, stating that the state would make any sacrifice necessary, should the situation demand it.
