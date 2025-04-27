Left Menu

Unifying Against Pahalgam Attack: Political Call to Action

After the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, political leaders across parties call for unity in tackling terrorism. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge supports government actions but advocates for inclusive communication. The BJP accuses Congress of pro-Pakistan stance, while TMC urges for reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. An all-party meeting discusses further security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:52 IST
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India's political spectrum has united in condemnation while also engaging in heated debates on how to best address the crisis. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has emphasized the need for inclusive measures, urging the government to engage all parties in its crackdown against terrorism.

The BJP has attacked Congress for its alleged 'appeasement', accusing it of protecting a 'terror ecosystem' and exhibiting favoritism towards Pakistan. In contrast, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee called for aggressive measures, including reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

During an all-party meeting, there was a consensus on the importance of taking decisive actions against terrorist activities. Security measures are to be bolstered, with a focus on avoiding the alienation of innocent civilians in the region. Leaders reiterated their full support for government initiatives to dismantle terrorist camps and networks.

