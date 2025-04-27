Jagjeet Singh Sangwan Takes Helm of Haryana RLD

In a strategic move, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has appointed Jagjeet Singh Sangwan, a former MLA from Charkhi Dadri, as its Haryana president. This announcement was made during a gathering attended by party officials.

The RLD is gearing up to contest upcoming elections in Punjab and Haryana, with proactive measures already initiated. According to RLD National General Secretary Trilok Tyagi, state units have been established in various regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The party plans to hold a meeting on May 4 in Ludhiana to form the Punjab state executive. Sangwan outlined a roadmap for forming the Haryana state executive and district appointments. Emphasizing their support for farmers, the RLD is positioning itself as a strong ally to agricultural interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)