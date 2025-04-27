Trump's Second Act: A Global Shake-Up

President Donald Trump's return to office has been marked by a series of controversial moves, including a global tariff war and the alienation of key U.S. allies. His approach has spurred calls for increased defense independence among allies and has altered international relations dynamics.

Trump's second-term agenda has been challenging for global leaders as he continues to push an 'America First' policy, compelling nations to reconsider their ties with the U.S. and potentially pivot towards stronger economic relations with China.

The administration's policies have led to significant global ripples, with trade, defense, and diplomatic relations undergoing realignment, reflecting wider skepticism about Trump's foreign policy trajectory and its impact on global stability.

