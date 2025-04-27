Left Menu

Trump's Second Act: A Global Shake-Up

In the first 100 days of his second term, President Trump has launched a contentious global trade war, alienating allies and emboldening adversaries. His 'America First' agenda has sparked dramatic shifts in U.S. foreign relations, raising concerns about long-term impacts on the international system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:54 IST
Trump's Second Act: A Global Shake-Up
Trump

President Donald Trump's return to office has been marked by a series of controversial moves, including a global tariff war and the alienation of key U.S. allies. His approach has spurred calls for increased defense independence among allies and has altered international relations dynamics.

Trump's second-term agenda has been challenging for global leaders as he continues to push an 'America First' policy, compelling nations to reconsider their ties with the U.S. and potentially pivot towards stronger economic relations with China.

The administration's policies have led to significant global ripples, with trade, defense, and diplomatic relations undergoing realignment, reflecting wider skepticism about Trump's foreign policy trajectory and its impact on global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025