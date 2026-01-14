Left Menu

Lavrov Accuses U.S. of Undermining International System

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticizes the United States for allegedly undermining the international system by attempting to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and threatening Iran. Lavrov insists Russia's commitment to Venezuela remains strong and calls for serious dialogue on peace proposals for Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leveled accusations against the United States on Wednesday, claiming it was dismantling the very international system it helped create. Lavrov argued that U.S. actions, particularly the supposed illegal operation to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and threats against Iran, represented a significant breach of international law.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia remains firmly committed to its agreements with Venezuela, a key ally, while suggesting that by straying from its longstanding principles, the U.S. risks tarnishing its own global image. "Our American colleagues look unreliable when they act in this way," Lavrov stated during a press conference in Moscow alongside his Namibian counterpart.

When queried about a Bloomberg report on potential visits to Moscow by White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Lavrov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to substantive discussions on peace in Ukraine. Lavrov suggested that it would be beneficial for the U.S. to keep Moscow informed about the latest peace proposals for the region.

