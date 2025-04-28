Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vancouver: Community Reels from Festival Attack

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with multiple murder counts following a deadly SUV incident at a Filipino festival. The attack left at least 11 dead and dozens injured. The tragedy occurred days before Canada's federal election, prompting widespread grief and discussions on public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:55 IST
A Vancouver festival turned tragic as Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, drove an SUV through a crowd, resulting in numerous casualties. At least 11 people, aged 5 to 65, lost their lives, and many more were injured during the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party celebrating Filipino heritage, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Lo was apprehended by local police at the scene and has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder. The incident, which remains under investigation, is not currently considered an act of terrorism, according to authorities familiar with Lo's history of mental health issues.

Global condolences poured in as Canada's Prime Minister and British Columbia leaders expressed solidarity with the victims' families, emphasizing community resilience. The tragedy raises questions about safety measures at public events, especially as tensions heighten in the lead-up to national elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

