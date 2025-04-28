Gandhis Meet Progressive Change Advocates
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi met with a delegation from the Progressive International at Sonia's residence in India. The discussions revolved around global issues, highlighting the international organization's mission to unite and mobilize progressive forces worldwide, which now includes over 100 organizations representing millions globally.
Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, and Rahul Gandhi, party leader, engaged with a delegation from Progressive International on Monday to discuss various global challenges. This meeting took place at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, sources confirmed.
The encounter was aimed at exploring global issues in alignment with Progressive International's mission to align and energize progressive groups worldwide. This organization, which launched in May 2020, strives to foster collaboration among global progressive forces.
Progressive International has expanded significantly since its inception, now encompassing more than 100 organizations representing millions across all inhabited continents, according to its website.
