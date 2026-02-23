India Shifts from ‘Pharmacy’ to Global Pharma Innovator: JP Nadda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda today said India is transitioning from being the “pharmacy of the world” to becoming the “innovator of the world” under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit in Mumbai through a video message, the Minister highlighted India’s growing global leadership in pharmaceuticals and its commitment to quality, innovation and healthcare security.

From Scale to Innovation

Shri Nadda said India’s pharmaceutical transformation is being driven by a strategic focus on healthcare security, manufacturing resilience and scientific excellence.

He emphasized that India must anchor global supply chains not only through scale and affordability but also through quality, reliability and innovation.

“India must combine scale with trust and innovation with responsibility to lead the global pharmaceutical ecosystem,” he said.

₹10,000 Crore Biopharma Push

Highlighting major government initiatives, the Minister pointed to the Biopharma Shakti initiative, backed by an outlay of ₹10,000 crore, aimed at positioning India as a global biopharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

The initiative is designed to:

Strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities

Expand research capacity

Boost advanced biologics production

He also underscored the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech (PRIP) scheme, which is driving innovation in:

New and novel medicines

Complex generics

Vaccines

Advanced medical technologies

Quality as Core Value, Not Compliance

Shri Nadda stressed that India’s pharmaceutical growth must be rooted in a “quality-first” approach.

He urged industry leaders to treat quality not merely as a regulatory requirement but as a core organizational value. Sustained investment in human resources, systems and infrastructure, he said, is essential for building a resilient and globally trusted pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Role of Artificial Intelligence

The Minister also highlighted the responsible use of emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, in strengthening:

Predictive diagnostics

Pharmaceutical traceability

Pharmacovigilance systems

Overall quality assurance frameworks

He noted that digital tools and AI-driven systems will play a transformative role in ensuring transparency, safety and efficiency across the pharmaceutical value chain.

India’s Global Vision

Reiterating India’s long-term vision, Shri Nadda said the country aims to emerge as a pharmaceutical leader that combines innovation with collaboration and growth with responsibility.

The transformation, he said, will not only strengthen India’s position in global supply chains but also contribute meaningfully to improved healthcare outcomes worldwide.

