Musk's Political Gamble: The Limits of Influence and Republican Support

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is planning to shift his focus toward being a major Republican donor for the upcoming midterm elections, as he reduces his direct involvement with President Donald Trump's administration. Insiders reveal that Musk's social media influence and financial resources are seen as potentially more impactful than his formal government role.

Despite his plans, the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court race demonstrated the restrictions of Musk's influence, as the conservative candidate he backed lost decisively. The election, one of the most costly judicial races in U.S. history, brought to light the challenges Musk faces in leveraging his clout within the Republican Party without uniting opposition.

Musk's endeavors have not been without controversy. His actions, which include cuts to federal programs and controversial public gestures, have drawn criticism and stirred tensions within political ranks. As the public backlash grows, Musk's next moves in the political landscape remain under close scrutiny by both his critics and allies.

