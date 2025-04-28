Left Menu

Global Military Spending Soars: Nations Increase Defense Budgets Amid Rising Tensions

A study by SIPRI reveals a rise in global military spending in 2024, with India and China increasing their budgets. Amid tensions and the ongoing war in Ukraine, European nations also ramp up defense expenditures, contributing to a record global arms budget.

Global Military Spending Soars: Nations Increase Defense Budgets Amid Rising Tensions
A study from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) highlights a surge in worldwide military spending in 2024. Leading nations like India and China have notably increased their defense budgets, as geopolitical tensions and conflicts, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, drive nations towards higher military expenditures.

India's military spending accounts for the fifth largest globally, growing by 1.6% to USD 86.1 billion, outspending Pakistan significantly. Meanwhile, China increased its military expenditure by 7% to approximately USD 314 billion, continuing a three-decade growth trend as it focuses on modernizing its capabilities, including cyber warfare and nuclear arsenal expansion.

Amidst this, European nations, Russia included, have seen significant boosts in their military allocations, with overall spending rising by 17% to USD 693 billion. The report underscores Germany's increased spending by 28% and Poland's substantial rise of 31%, reflecting broader security concerns on the continent.

