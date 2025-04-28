Left Menu

Cross-Border Reunions: Pakistani Nationals Return to India on Special Visas

A group of 70 Pakistani nationals, recently granted NORI visas, crossed into India at the Attari border. This marked a significant policy change allowing those married to Indian nationals to return, despite previous restrictions after security concerns. Asma, a returnee, expressed joy at the reunion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:16 IST
Seventy Pakistani nationals crossed the Attari border into India on Monday, facilitated by the issuance of NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visas. Official sources confirmed the move.

This development reflects a notable policy change, as previously, Pakistan nationals married in India faced restrictions on returning after security concerns heightened post the Pahalgam terror attack.

Among the returnees, Asma, separated from her family for two months, expressed relief and happiness upon being allowed to reenter India, highlighting the personal impact of the visa policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

