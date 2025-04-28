Maharashtra Government in Dissonance Over Pakistani Nationals Issue

The BJP-led Maharashtra government is embroiled in turmoil as opposing statements emerge from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy, Eknath Shinde, on the status of Pakistani nationals within the state.

Fadnavis, who also oversees the state's home department, dismissed concerns over missing Pakistani nationals, assuring that all are accounted for and set for deportation under central directives.

In contrast, Shinde raised alarms about 107 missing Pakistanis, prompting demands from opposition leader Supriya Sule for transparent communication on this sensitive matter. The situation is compounded by escalating Indo-Pak tensions following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)