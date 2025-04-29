Liberals Retain Power: Canada's Election Outcome

Canada's ruling Liberal Party retained power following Monday's election, but uncertainty looms over whether they will secure a majority government. As CTV News projected this outcome, Prime Minister Mark Carney's call for a robust mandate to address U.S. tariffs and potential annexation by President Donald Trump remains unanswered.

While results remain pending, especially from British Columbia, where polling closed late, Carney's vow to adopt a firm stance against Washington and his intention to lessen Canada's dependence on the U.S. are at key stakeholder considerations. The right-leaning Conservatives surprisingly showed strength, challenging Carney's established agenda.

With the House of Commons consisting of 343 seats, Carney's need for negotiation with other parties becomes essential should he only garner a minority. Minority governments in Canada typically endure less than three years, yet this scenario marks a significant resurgence for the Liberals, who were initially trailing by 20 points before the early-year downturn under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exit.

