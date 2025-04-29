Rahul Gandhi's Compassionate Visit: Standing with the Pahalgam Victims

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is set to visit Kanpur to offer condolences to the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who tragically lost his life in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Shubham was among the 26 victims of the attack, which shook many across the nation.

Gandhi's itinerary includes his ongoing two-day visit to Raebareli and Amethi, highlighting his dedication to national unity and standing against terrorism. Alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a joint parliamentary session to address the attack in Pahalgam.

The visit highlights the Congress party's commitment to supporting victims' families and seeking justice for those affected by terrorism. This initiative comes amid political tensions, with BJP leaders opposing Gandhi's actions, accusing him of fostering divisive politics. The controversy also featured prominently in Congress's social media outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)